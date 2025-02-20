AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Sluggish business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (stock), 400 bales of Dharki were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund (01 month payment condition), 4500 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund (Balochi Cotton 02 month condition), 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund (Balochi cotton 02 month condition).

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

