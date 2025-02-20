Sluggish business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (stock), 400 bales of Dharki were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund (01 month payment condition), 4500 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund (Balochi Cotton 02 month condition), 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund (Balochi cotton 02 month condition).

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

