Pakistan, KSA discuss collaboration in media sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman bin Yousuf Al-Dosari to discuss enhanced collaboration in the media sector.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 4th Saudi Media Forum, where the Pakistani minister congratulated his Saudi counterpart on the successful event.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to form a joint committee for co-productions in films, music, and documentaries, marking a significant step toward cultural and media exchange between the two nations.

They also discussed journalist exchange programmes, training initiatives, and other areas of cooperation to strengthen professional ties.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of countering misinformation and propaganda, pledging to work together to ensure responsible media practices.

Attaullah Tarar highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He stressed that close bilateral cooperation would contribute to regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Vision 2030, expressing confidence that the initiative would open new avenues for economic and technological collaboration. He also pointed out golden opportunities in digital investment and technological cooperation, which could benefit both countries.

Speaking at the Saudi Media Forum, Tarar underscored the event’s importance as a platform for global media professionals to explore new avenues of cooperation. He praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, acknowledging his pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic and social transformation.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman bin Yousuf Al-Dosari reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan across all sectors, including media.

He also announced that the next meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council would be held in Pakistan, further solidifying bilateral ties.

The Saudi minister also appreciated the contributions of Pakistani professionals in the Kingdom’s progress and reiterated that enhancing media and information exchange with Pakistan remained a top priority.

With both nations sharing deep historical and economic ties, this renewed media cooperation is expected to further strengthen their strategic partnership, paving the way for greater regional collaboration.

