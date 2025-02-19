AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank net sold $15.15 billion in spot forex market in December

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 08:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India net sold $15.15 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in December, data released on Wednesday showed.

The RBI, as part of its monthly bulletin, said it purchased $53.9 billion and sold $69.05 billion. In November, the central bank had net sold $20.23 billion in the spot market.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility.

India’s FX reserves rise to over one-month high on revaluation gains

The Indian rupee fell 1.3% against the dollar in December, and traded in a range of 84.57 to 85.8075.

The RBI’s net outstanding forward sales stood at $67.94 billion at the end of December, compared with net sales of $58.85 billion in the prior month, the data showed.

The currency ended at 86.95 per dollar on Tuesday. India’s currency and debt markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

RBI Reserve Bank of India Indian foreign exchange market

Comments

200 characters

India central bank net sold $15.15 billion in spot forex market in December

‘Financial needs’: govt committed to increasing tax on bank profits, Senate body told

Finance minister apprises WB delegation of govt’s reform agenda

Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 closes higher by 254 points

Rupee saw marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Afghan diplomat’s accusations over migrant treatment amid deportation row

Pakistan’s textile giant Interloop sees 70% profit drop in 2QFY25

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs308,000 per tola

Read more stories