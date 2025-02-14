AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s FX reserves rise to over one-month high on revaluation gains

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a third straight week to more than a one-month high of $638.26 billion as of February 7, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

The reserves increased by $7.66 billion in the reported week, the highest jump since the week ended September 27, when they touched a record high. The reserves had risen by a total of $6.6 billion in the prior two weeks.

Last week’s jump in reserves was mainly due to a revaluation gain of $8.2 billion, said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India conducted a $5 billion buy-sell swap auction on January 31 to infuse rupee liquidity into the banking system, the settlement for which took place on February 4.

However, the RBI’s continued dollar selling in the spot market to limit the rupee’s decline during the week offset the accretion to reserves from the buy-sell swap, Sen Gupta said.

“We expect more buy-sell swaps to be announced to replenish FX reserves and extend the maturity of the RBI forward book,” she added.

India’s FX reserves halt 7-week losing spree as rupee pressure eases

The rupee has been volatile over the last few weeks as global markets were jolted by fears of a trade war and foreign portfolio outflows persisted.

The domestic unit declined by nearly 1% in the week through February 7, its worst weekly performance since December 2022.

The unit ended at 86.8225 against the dollar on Friday and rose 0.7% on the week, the most since mid-July 2023.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Feb 07       Jan 31
                               2025         2025
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      544,106      537,684
Gold                          72,208       70,893
SDRs                          17,878       17,889
Reserve Tranche Position       4,069        4,141
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        638,261      630,607
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s FX reserves rise to over one-month high on revaluation gains

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories