CCP approves acquisition of Engro Eximp Agriproducts by MAP Rice Mills

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of M/s. Engro Eximp Agriproducts (Private) Limited by MAP Rice Mills (Private) Limited under a share sale and purchase agreement, a statement said on Wednesday.

Engro Eximp Agriproducts (Private) Limited is a Pakistan-incorporated company engaged in the production, manufacturing, and trade of various raw, processed, and prepared food products, including agricultural and farming goods.

For the competition assessment, the relevant product market was identified as Basmati and Non-Basmati Rice. CCP’s evaluation found that MAP Rice Mills holds a minimal market share, which is expected to remain low post-transaction, as the change in market share will be nominal across both supply-side segments.

The CCP determined that the transaction does not pose any risk of market dominance or a substantial lessening of competition. Instead, the acquisition represents a horizontal integration, which is unlikely to raise competition concerns.

The CCP remains committed to ensuring that mergers and acquisitions comply with competition laws, fostering a fair and competitive market landscape.