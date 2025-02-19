AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Israel indicts five reservists over alleged prisoner abuse

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 05:18pm
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military prosecutor has filed indictments against five reservists, alleging severe abuse and injury of a Palestinian prisoner at Sde Teiman prison, that included cracked ribs, a punctured lung and a torn rectum, the military said on Wednesday.

The indictments are the latest stage in a case involving a prisoner captured from an elite unit of Hamas, that has brought to light allegations of serious prisoner abuse at Sde Teiman, a military detention facility in southern Israel.

The alleged incident took place on July 5th, 2024, while the five reservists were serving in the prison in the Negev desert.

According to the indictment, the soldiers are accused of carrying out the abuse during a search of the victim, in which he was cuffed at the hands and ankles and blindfolded.

“The indictment charges the accused with acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee’s bottom with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee’s rectum,” the military said in a statement.

“Additionally, according to the indictment, the acts of violence have caused severe physical injury to the detainee, including cracked ribs, a punctured lung and an inner rectal tear,” it said.

Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkiye

It said the evidence in the case was extensive and included medical documentation and security camera footage.

The case stirred fierce debate when it emerged last year, with civilian protesters breaking into the Side Teiman compound as well as another site as investigators questioned soldiers.

Israeli military authorities have investigated the case, which was denounced by politicians, but it was one of a series of similar incidents that Palestinians and human rights groups said formed a pattern of abuse.

Earlier this month, a military court sentenced a soldier to seven months in prison for severe abuse of Palestinian detainees over a period of several months.

The widespread reports of mistreatment of detainees in Israeli prisons have added to international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the Gaza war.

Israel and Hamas are due to begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

prisoners MENA Israeli military Palestinian prisoners Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Israeli hostages

