Some Palestinian prisoners freed in ceasefire arrive in Turkiye

CAIRO: Fifteen Palestinian prisoners among dozens freed by Israel under the Jan. 19 ceasefire agreement with Hamas arrived in Turkiye on Tuesday following deportation to Egypt, the Hamas prisoners media office said.

They are the first taken in by a third country apart from Egypt under the ceasefire terms, which bar prisoners convicted by Israel of violent attacks from returning to the Palestinian territories.

Palestinians view those jailed for fighting Israel as resistance heroes.

A Turkish security source said 15 Palestinian prisoners were due to arrive via Egypt but gave no more details.

The first phase of the ceasefire has led to Hamas’ release of 18 hostages and Israel’s release of 583 jailed Palestinians, of whom at least 79 were sent to Egypt. As well as those going to Turkiye, some may go to Algeria or Qatar, Hamas sources say.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss Gaza and Iran.

The Israeli military campaign killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.