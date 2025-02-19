AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
WHO says polio mass vaccination campaign to resume in Gaza

Reuters Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 05:13pm
GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a mass campaign to vaccinate children against polio in Gaza would resume on Saturday, with over half a million children targeted.

“The current environment in Gaza, including overcrowding in shelters and severely damaged water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, which facilitates fecal-oral transmission, create ideal conditions for further spread of poliovirus,” the WHO statement said.

Gaza Arab plan may involve up to $20 billion regional contribution

“Extensive population movement consequent to the current ceasefire is likely to exacerbate the spread of poliovirus infection,” it added.

