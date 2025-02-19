AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.69%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.57%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.31%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.49%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.6%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 38.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 174.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.29%)
PRL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.67%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.51%)
BR100 11,911 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,316 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 113,389 Increased By 300.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,318 Increased By 9.2 (0.03%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine attacks oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, governor says

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 10:31am

MOSCOW: Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran in Russia’s Samara region overnight, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are working on the territory of the enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify whether the refinery had been damaged. Baza and Mash Telegram channels reported that the attack caused a fire.

Ukraine attack on Russian pipeline to hit Kazakh oil exports

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems had destroyed nine Ukrainian drones overnight - over Bryansk, Tatarstan and Tula regions and the Black Sea.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian defence ministry Ukraine peace Russia Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine attacks oil refinery Russia Samara region Vyacheslav Fedorishchev

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine attacks oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, governor says

PSX extends buying rally as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Oil gains on U.S., Russia supply curtailments as market seeks Ukraine talks clarity

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

Read more stories