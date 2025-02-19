AIRLINK 189.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.24%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
FLYNG 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.43%)
HUBC 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.35%)
MLCF 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 205.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.79%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.23%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.4%)
BR100 11,941 Increased By 23.4 (0.2%)
BR30 35,268 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 113,332 Increased By 243.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,356 Increased By 47.1 (0.13%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-19

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Naveed Butt Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution reiterating Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir for their struggle and right to self-determination.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam in the House. The House, unanimously, passed the resolution.

The resolution urged India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions to allow the Kashmiri people exercise their democratic right and determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN’s supervision.

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

The resolution paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. It called on India to improve the human rights situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, release detained Kashmiri leaders and revoke all oppressive laws.

Strongly condemning India’s blatant human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the illegal actions taken on 5th August 2019, the resolution emphasised that no political process in the occupied territory could substitute the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

It also strongly condemned provocative statements from Indian civilian and military leadership regarding Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The resolution underscored that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is vital for ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

In his remarks, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam said the UN must play its role in resolving Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He reiterated that the people of Pakistan stand firmly by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The resolution condemned systematic human rights violations in IIOJK under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice. It rejected provocative statements by Indian political leaders and senior military officers regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The resolution stressed that the solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

The house demanded that India must improve the human rights situation in IIOJK, release all Kashmiri political prisoners, and repeal draconian emergency and counterterrorist laws.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan said the government is giving priority to the construction of motorway from Sukkur to Karachi. He said there will be a new alignment of motorway from Hyderabad to Karachi.

The National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Bill, 2025, was laid before the House. The chair referred the bill to the standing committee concerned.

Earlier, the National Assembly proceedings resumed after a break called due to the lack of quorum. As the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa called for a headcount. After the counting, he declared the House in order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan National Assembly NA IIOJK Kashmiris UNSC Amir Muqam

Comments

200 characters

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories