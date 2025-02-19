NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution reiterating Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir for their struggle and right to self-determination.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam in the House. The House, unanimously, passed the resolution.

The resolution urged India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions to allow the Kashmiri people exercise their democratic right and determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN’s supervision.

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

The resolution paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. It called on India to improve the human rights situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, release detained Kashmiri leaders and revoke all oppressive laws.

Strongly condemning India’s blatant human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the illegal actions taken on 5th August 2019, the resolution emphasised that no political process in the occupied territory could substitute the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

It also strongly condemned provocative statements from Indian civilian and military leadership regarding Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The resolution underscored that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is vital for ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

In his remarks, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam said the UN must play its role in resolving Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He reiterated that the people of Pakistan stand firmly by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The resolution condemned systematic human rights violations in IIOJK under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice. It rejected provocative statements by Indian political leaders and senior military officers regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The resolution stressed that the solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

The house demanded that India must improve the human rights situation in IIOJK, release all Kashmiri political prisoners, and repeal draconian emergency and counterterrorist laws.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan said the government is giving priority to the construction of motorway from Sukkur to Karachi. He said there will be a new alignment of motorway from Hyderabad to Karachi.

The National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Bill, 2025, was laid before the House. The chair referred the bill to the standing committee concerned.

Earlier, the National Assembly proceedings resumed after a break called due to the lack of quorum. As the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa called for a headcount. After the counting, he declared the House in order.

