Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that for the lasting peace and progress and prosperity of the region and the world, peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspiration of the Kashmiri people was imperative.

Addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the prime minister reiterated that resolution of Kashmir dispute could only be made under the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the people of Kashmir by allowing them to exercise their right to self –determination in a just and impartial manner.

The global community, democracies, institutions and world bodies supported the rights of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, he said, adding “Two separate standards for democracy and justice and discrimination in the enforcement of the international laws cannot be accepted because such is the requirement of international laws and demands of humanity.”

President renews support for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle

The prime minister reassured that he would continue raising voice for the Kashmiris as he had vociferously highlighted the issue at the UNGA and OIC and other foras and clearly expressed Pakistan’s stance.

Reminding India, the prime minister said that it should not be oblivious to the fact that with the draconian laws and unleashing a reign of brutalities and terror, it could snatch rights of the Kashmiris and dislodge them from their land.

India had already used all kinds of atrocious tactics but could not succeed. By shedding blood, burning of homes, extrajudicial killing of youth, strangulating children, putting Kashmiri leaders under house arrests and Kashmiri people in jails could not resolve the issue, he added.

He said IIOJK had been turned into the world’s largest jail with huge Indian military presence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged India to get out of its August 5, 2019 sort of thinking for the interest of peace in the region and implement UNSC resolutions and promises it made with the international community by holding meaningful dialogue.

He said Pakistan had always been an advocate of peace with all its neighbours, in the region and beyond, and it wanted peaceful negotiations under all diplomatic norms for the progress and prosperity of the millions of people living in the region.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan’s quest for peace was not a sign of weakness rather it was deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam, national heritage and their system.

He said Pakistan was a nuclear state with strong and professional armed forces always standing like a strong bulwark against all aggressions, adding from the creation of Pakistan till now, the country had responded strongly against all aggressions and referred to arrests of Kulbhushan and Abhinandan as reflection of the same.

“For the sake of national interests, we will use all our force and will not desist,” he declared.

The prime minister said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had conducted nuclear tests on 28th May 1998 to show that they would not compromise on the national interests.

The former Indian prime minister Vajpayee came to Lahore and agreed to resolve all issues including Kashmir which was the only way forward and still written in Lahore.

The prime minister reaffirmed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and the government of AJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day, saying “it is not a day but an occasion to reiterate our resolve and commitment to Kashmir.”

He also paid tribute to Kashmiri shuhada who shed their blood in the last seven decades, and mentioned leaders like Burhan Wani, Syed Ali Geelani, Asiya Andrabi, Yaseen Malik and Mirwaiz Omar Farooq who had contributed in the movement for freedom.

In this movement, they were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren unless they got their freedom and succeed in their efforts, he said, adding with their determination, the Kashmiri people had defeated the Indian forces by bracing all kind of brutalities and shedding their blood. With each passing moment, their resolve was getting stronger.

India was enhancing its military presence but the movement for freedom was also getting strength with each passing day, he observed.

The prime minister also assured that the government of Pakistan was committed to equal progress and prosperity of all its areas and would continue supporting AJK with provision of development funds as done in the recent past, adding Danish schools network would be broadened in other areas of AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Anwarul Haq lauded the moral, diplomatic and political support extended consistently by the government and people of Pakistan for the just cause of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan enjoyed strong bonds and would stand with each other, he added.

He thanked the prime minister for financial support to the AJK government for the development projects.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived on one-day visit to AJK to express solidarity with Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. He laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for the eternal peace of the Shuhada.

The prime minister was accompanied by AJK Prime Minister Anwarul Haq and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.