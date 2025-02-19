Barkat Frisian IPO oversubscribed

KARACHI: The book-building process of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited’ Initial Public Offer (IPO) has concluded with an oversubscription of 16.25 times, the historic development at PSX.

The IPO received an unbelievably overwhelming response from institutional investors and high-net worth individuals as the strike price clocked in at Rs 18.2 per share, a max 40% higher than the floor price of Rs 13.

BFAL has raised Rs1.23 billion in total, making it the first pasteurized egg company IPO in PSX.

Several brokerages had issued almost unanimous calls to ‘subscribe,’ which resulted in investor demand amounting to Rs 14.25 billion against the IPO’s book-building size of Rs. 1.23 billion.

The successful bidders will be provisionally allotted only 75 percent of the issue size, ie, 50,801,250 shares, and the company will offer the remaining 25 percent or 16,933,750 shares to the retail investors through the general public subscription on 24th and 25th February.

Arif Habib Limited is the lead manager and book runner for the IPO.

The fund raised from equity investors will be used for building a new state-of-the-art production facility at the Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad.

The company is currently operating a manufacturing plant in Karachi and the new plant will increase its pasteurized eggs’ production capacity by 71 percent to 29,000 tons per year from the existing 17,000 tons.

