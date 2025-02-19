Strategic location big opportunity: President

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port would play a significant role in promoting regional trade and prosperity.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and economic cooperation saying Pakistan’s strategic location offered significant opportunities to enhance regional trade, terming the country as a “natural trade corridor” linking China, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The president expressed these views while speaking at the closing session of the International Conference on “Regional Connectivity & Pakistan: Emerging Opportunities”, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

He said that he envisioned Gwadar Port, during his long years of imprisonment, as a shared economic hub with friendly nations, including China, to facilitate regional trade and connectivity.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, the President of the UAE-based Global Council of Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed Jarwan Al Mohammed, members of the diplomatic community, academia and media attended the event.

