inDrive announces significant growth, expansion plans

KARACHI: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has announced significant growth in Pakistan alongside plans to expand its technology capabilities and introduce electric vehicles for its drivers.

The company reported a 26% year-on-year ride increase and a 25% rise in active users during 2024. Since launching in Pakistan in 2021, inDrive has expanded to 20 cities for ride-hailing and 200 cities for intercity travel across three provinces.

Talking to a group of journalists, Muhammad Awais Saeed, inDrive’s Country Lead for Pakistan, revealed that the company is in discussions with one of the local electric vehicles (EV) assemblers to introduce EV financing for its drivers. “We are in discussion with the local EV assembler to finalize the modalities of EV financing for our drivers in Pakistan,” Awais said.

Furthermore, he said that inDrive is also playing its role in environmental protection by promoting electric vehicles in Pakistan; adding that the ride-hailing app had joined hands with the e-bikes company to help set up 30 charging stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“In the initial phase, we are going to set up 30 charging stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi where riders can swap their batteries for just Rs 75. In the second phase, this initiative will be extended to Karachi and Lahore,” he said.

In a significant development for Pakistan’s tech sector, inDrive plans to establish a technology hub in Lahore.

“This will be the third important hub of inDrive after Cyprus and Kazakhstan where Pakistani developers will assist inDrive’s global operations,” Saeed explained.

The initiative aims to engage local IT professionals to tackle global challenges while enhancing the expertise of inDrive’s tech team.

The company attributes its market success to its unique “fair price” model, which allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly. “Our transparent, flexible, and fair model has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s growing ride-hailing sector,” noted Saeed.

Beyond ride-hailing, inDrive has diversified into courier and freight services in Pakistan.

“Our courier service has been particularly crucial for small businesses, especially during peak seasons,” Saeed said, adding that deliveries doubled in February last year.

Awais said the company had invested in Krave Mart in December last year. This investment is part of inDrive’s $100 million global venture capital initiative aimed at supporting startups in emerging markets. However, he reiterated that inDrive’s primary focus remains to enhance mobility services and create lasting economic impact in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025