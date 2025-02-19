AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
February 19, 2025

AHCL announces strong financial results

Published February 19, 2025

KARACHI: Arif Habib Corporation Limited (AHCL) continued its strong financial performance during the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, reporting robust profitability driven by strategic investments and higher returns.

The Company recorded a consolidated profit after tax (attributable to equity holders) of Rs 5,986 million, compared to Rs 5,431 million (restated) in the same period last year, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 14.66, up from Rs 13.30 (restated).

On an unconsolidated basis, AHCL posted a profit after tax of Rs 15,157 million, with an EPS of Rs 35.94, compared to Rs 4,519 million (restated) and an EPS of Rs 10.72 (restated) in the previous year. The strong performance was driven by higher dividend income, remeasurement gains on investments, and strategic portfolio management.

In a strategic move to enhance market liquidity and investor accessibility, the Board of Directors has proposed a 10-for-1 stock split, changing the face value of shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

As a result, the total number of issued shares will increase from 421,696,747 to 4,216,967,470, while the total paid-up capital remains unchanged.

Shareholders will receive 10 shares of Re. 1 each for every one share of Rs. 10 held as of the effective date, which will be announced after obtaining regulatory approvals.

To formalize this decision, an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for March 19, 2025, where shareholders will vote on the proposal through a special resolution.

Commenting on the results and the proposed stock split, Arif Habib, CEO, AHCL, stated: “We are pleased to report another period of strong financial performance, reflecting our strategic investment approach and disciplined portfolio management.

The proposed stock split aligns with our commitment to improving stock liquidity, making AHCL shares more accessible to a broader investor base while maintaining shareholder value. We remain focused on delivering sustainable long-term returns and strengthening our position in the financial markets.“

