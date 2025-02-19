AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
BOP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.01%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.21%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PPL 173.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.58%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,478 Increased By 389.1 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,403 Increased By 94.3 (0.27%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-19

Viable gas projects: Govt urged to amend GIDC Act to allow Rs350bn reallocation

Wasim Iqbal Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel has urged the government to amend the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Act to allow for the reallocation of Rs 350 billion for other viable gas projects.

These funds were originally earmarked for the Iran-Pakistan (IP), Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), gas pipeline projects, Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project which are currently stalled due to geopolitical issues and sanctions.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting was held under Chairman Junaid Akbar to examine Audit Report of Petroleum Division for year 2023-24.

During audit of fiscal year 2022-23, it was observed that Petroleum Division collected GIDC amounting to Rs 354 billion up to June 30, 2023. However, federal government could only utilise Rs 3.3 billion on operational cost of Inter State Gas System (ISGCL) and repayment of its loan to GHPL. Those funds were to be utilised on TAPI, IP and Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project. However, progress on these mega gas infrastructure development projects was very slow and no significant headway could be made resulting in non-utilisation of GIDC funds of Rs 350 billion.

Petroleum Division was of the view that the expenditure on capital intensive project to be funded from GIDC could not be taken further unless geo-political landscape changed and the sanction regime was done away.

Audit contended that the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 13, 2020 could not be complied with by the Petroleum Division.

Member Committee Syed Naveed Qamar suggested the Petroleum Division to take up a summary regarding utilisation of GIDC to Cabinet or other competent forum for reappropriating the fund for other gas development projects. Other members of the committee also endorsed the view point of Naveed Qamar.

Earlier, Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha said that Pakistan and Iran are trying to develop mechanism for dispute resolution. Progress on TAPI project is also slow, he added.

The committee was further apprised that M/s Cnergyico Pak Limited failed to retire Rs 70 billion under head of petroleum levy. The company had short paid PL of amount Rs47 billion for period 2019-2023. The Finance Division has calculated Rs21 billion late payment surcharge (LPS).

The committee was told that Byco, which defaulted on its obligations, subsequently changed its name. The secretary of the Petroleum Division confirmed that Byco now operates under the name Cnergyico, and offered to pay rupees one billion annually to settle its outstanding dues. The company also obtained stay order from Sindh High Court against Rs21 billion LPS, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GIDC PAC parliamentary panel TAPI gas projects Junaid Akbar GIDC Act

Comments

200 characters

Viable gas projects: Govt urged to amend GIDC Act to allow Rs350bn reallocation

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories