AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.67%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
OGDC 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PTC 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,415 Increased By 326.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 35,400 Increased By 91.1 (0.26%)
World Print 2025-02-19

Zelensky slams US-Russia talks, urges ‘fair’ negotiations

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ANKARA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday criticised US-Russia talks for excluding Kyiv, saying efforts to end the war must be “fair” and involve European countries including Turkey.

His remarks came after Washington and Moscow said they would name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, during their first high-level official talks since Russia invaded nearly three years ago.

The Ukrainian leader spoke after a nearly three-hour meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Ukraine, Europe in a broad sense — and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and the UK — should be involved in conversations and the development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world,” Zelensky said.

Any efforts to broker an end to the conflict should be “fair”, he said, slamming the US-Russia talks in Riyadh earlier on Tuesday and reiterating his opposition to “decisions without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine”.

He said he had not been invited to the Riyadh talks and was postponing his own trip to the Saudi capital, where he had been expected on Wednesday, pushing the date back to March 10.

Trump’s overhaul of US policy on Russia has triggered fears Washington could be preparing to force Kyiv into a settlement on Moscow’s terms.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war Turkiye Ukrainian President Russia Ukraine ceasefire US Russia talks

