AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.37%)
BOP 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FFL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 98.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.59%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,539 Increased By 450.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 35,452 Increased By 143 (0.41%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-19

Political stability and economic growth

Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

It is heartening to note that the country’s businesspeople are gaining confidence about the prospects of their businesses that they believe are improving.

However, according to a news report carried by this newspaper citing a Gallup survey, a majority of them still opine that the country is not heading in the right direction, a perception that the survey report has said may be “reflective of the overall political situation in Pakistan and less linked with economic management”.

That lack of political stability continues to remain a formidable challenge is a fact. The economic growth in particular remains hamstrung by this factor, although political instability is often identified as a cause of poor economic growth, and sometimes as a consequence of it.

But there is no denying that there exist strong interactions between democracy, political stability, and economic growth.

The tensions generated by highly controversial February 2024 elections have played a role in subdued growth in the country.

In my view, therefore, clean or transparent elections and freedom of expression are critical to achieving political stability, and credible political stability is a sine qua non for achieving higher economic growth, which is critical to creating new job opportunities.

Salmaan Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Economic growth businesses political stability

Comments

200 characters

Political stability and economic growth

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories