AIRLINK 189.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.39%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
HUBC 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
SYM 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 60.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 50.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,354 Increased By 35.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 113,461 Increased By 372 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 84.7 (0.24%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-19

Price stability: a high priority task

Asad Rizvi Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

A stable Pak Rupee, decreased petrol prices since September 2023, and a substantial fall in inflation are some of the best happenings that have taken place in a year or so. This positive development, it appears, did not get the required attention that it deserved in the media.

It is regrettable that the topic does not consistently make significant headlines or breaking news. Sadly, however, little negative economic issues are given more space.

Where have the economic experts disappeared and why are they unwilling to address the facts and offer helpful guidance? It’s also true that the country still has a long way to go in fixing its economic issues, and this is only the start of the process.

Policymakers should be mindful of the risk and consequences associated with an economic crisis, which could recur if these are not adequately addressed. To be honest, it was widely expected that food prices would remain steady while vegetable prices would fall so rapidly.

For instance, who would have thought that the rates of green peas would have fallen from Rs 300/kg to less than Rs 50/kg? Tomato’s price declined from Rs 350/kg (the highest) to Rs 40–50/kg (perhaps the lowest), or almost all other vegetables such as onion, potato and okra would have their prices cut by half as compared to what they were just a year ago?

The prices of fruits are steady and reduced. The price of petrol, which was Rs 320/litre, has decreased by around 23%. All of these have contributed significantly towards efforts aimed at containing inflation, which has now dropped from about 38% to 2.4%.

However, it is certain that inflation will increase following the base rate revision.

Pak Rupee or PKR has been quite stable during the past 18 to 24 months, compared to other Asian currencies, with the exception of the Malaysian Ringgit and the Philippines Peso, which have both recovered. The stability of PKR has been aided by the favourable economic conditions during this period.

Furthermore, it is a standard practice worldwide for central banks to buy and sell their currencies outright or to carry out transactions through forward trading and/or swap facilities in order to protect their currency from speculation and volatility.

In this writer’s view, USD/PKR parity could be in line with emerging markets in order to remain competitive in exports and to take into account the external pressures on regional currencies.

The state of the balance of payments and outside inflows will determine a lot. The fact that oil prices are declining in the global market is a sign of relief and will lessen the strain on the oil bill.

Nevertheless, it will be preferable to prevent the SBP policy rate from declining further and to bring it closer to the level of inflation. However, in order to maintain economic stability and fulfil the IMF’s obligations, numerous corrective actions are required. Reductions in policy rates will only reduce the debt load and lower borrowing costs when credit is rolled over.

However, if credit to the private sector doesn’t considerably increase, it won’t have much of an impact.

Information technology (IT) is one area that requires immediate attention and the required concessions and accommodation. This needs to be examined as soon as possible and bank loans to the agriculture sector should double in order to modernise the sector.

The economy benefits most from home remittances. Despite concessions and rebates, however, the growth of the economy is hamstrung by poor export performance.

The Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) may be increasing in the SBP books, but actual credit to the private sector contradicts these assessments. SBP can simply use its monetary tools to compel banks that they must fulfill their obligation towards fuelling economy. SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) can play a meaningful role in relation to the objective of higher economic growth.

In sum, the economy’s success is a source of satisfaction. However, the trend requires regular redesigning. We must not lose sight of the fact that the economy requires constant long-term structural adjustments to maintain stability because short- to medium-term success is insufficient to support it.

Finally, a helpful reminder: the holy month of Ramazan is just around the corner. The prices of essential kitchen items, including vegetables and fruits, should be strictly monitored by policymakers, who must also ensure that inflation remains under control. Consumers, too, can play a crucial role in this regard by avoiding the purchase of Ramazan items at excessively high prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asad Rizvi

The writer is former Country Treasurer of Chase Manhattan Bank. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

He tweets @asadcmka

Pakistan Economy inflation Pakistani rupee policymakers Petroleum prices USD Exchange rate price stability

Comments

200 characters

Price stability: a high priority task

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories