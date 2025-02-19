Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,138 tons of cargo comprising 111,148 Tons of import cargo and 47,990 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 111,148 comprised of 80,479 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 7,469 Tons of Bulk Cargo and 23,200 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 47,990 comprised of 24,006Tons of Containerized Cargo, 180 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 14,337 Tons of Clinkers, 4,867Tons of Rice and 4,600Tons of Liquid Cargo.

There are six ships namely X-Press Odyssey, MSC Nairobi X, Jira Bhum, SF Darika, Independent Spirit and Ds Ocean at Karachi Port Trust.

Five ships namely Navios Bahamas, X-Press Salween, Sea Ambition, X-Press Odyssey and M.T Sargodha sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Conti-Courage, Gulf Barakah and Woodside Charles Allen carrying Container and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday 17th February, 2025.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Conti-Courage and DSM London left the port today morning, while three more ships, Gulf Barakah, AU Libra and MP MR Tanker are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 144,671 tonnes, comprising 105,458 tonnes imports cargo and 39,213 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,282 Containers (2,382 TEUs Imports &1,900 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spike, Sea Legend and UOG Harriet & another ship ‘MSC Nairobi’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Palm oil, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO and QICT are respectively on today Tuesday 18th February, while two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and CMA CGM Otello are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 19th February, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025