Cotton market remained bearish

LAHORE: The local cotton market experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday, driven by the influx of imported cotton from international markets.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman talked to Business Recorder that the domestic market remained bearish throughout the day, with trading activity staying subdued.

He noted that cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Meanwhile, polyester fibber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

