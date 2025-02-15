AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

15 militants killed in military operations in KP: ISPR

  • 4 soldiers martyred during the operations, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:01pm

Security forces eliminated 15 militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 15 February 2025, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an intelligence-based operation in Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, nine militants, including high-value targets (HVTs) Farman, Amanullah, Saeed, and Bilal, were killed.

Two IBOs: 7 terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

These militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a second operation in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six militants were neutralized.

However, during intense exchanges, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (21, Lahore) and three soldiers—Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (39, Dera Ismail Khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (27, Lakki Marwat), and Sepoy Himat Khan (29, Mohmand)—embraced martyrdom while leading the operation.

30 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

ISPR emphasized that such sacrifices by brave soldiers strengthen the resolve of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate terrorism.

TTP ISPR Pakistan Security forces counter terrorism KP military operations

Comments

200 characters

15 militants killed in military operations in KP: ISPR

At least 10 dead in traffic accident near Sindh’s Ranipur: minister

Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador discuss boosting ties under Trump’s tenure

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has ‘low chance’ of survival without US backing

Three Israeli hostages released in Gaza as ceasefire holds

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

Russian forces take control of two settlements in eastern Ukraine

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Read more stories