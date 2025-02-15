15 militants killed in military operations in KP: ISPR

Security forces eliminated 15 militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 15 February 2025, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an intelligence-based operation in Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, nine militants, including high-value targets (HVTs) Farman, Amanullah, Saeed, and Bilal, were killed.

Two IBOs: 7 terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

These militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a second operation in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six militants were neutralized.

However, during intense exchanges, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (21, Lahore) and three soldiers—Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (39, Dera Ismail Khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (27, Lakki Marwat), and Sepoy Himat Khan (29, Mohmand)—embraced martyrdom while leading the operation.

30 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

ISPR emphasized that such sacrifices by brave soldiers strengthen the resolve of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate terrorism.