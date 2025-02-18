AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
ICC announces commentary panel for Champions Trophy 2025

Published 18 Feb, 2025 07:49pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the star-studded commentary panel for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

The cricket’s governing body said in a statement that renowned commentators such as Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, and Simon Doull will provide in-depth analysis.

Former World Cup winners will also share their expertise, including Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

Additional insights will come from former cricketers Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan, and Ian Ward.

The broadcast will feature comprehensive coverage, including pre-match shows, innings analysis, and post-match reviews. Cutting-edge technology such as Hawk-Eye’s Smart Replay, Piero graphics, Field 360° virtual models, drone cameras, and Spidercams will enhance the viewing experience.

“Beyond the live match coverage, ICC TV will also produce a host of non-live content, distributed through the ICC content delivery service,” it added.

This will include daily player profiles, team features, match previews, venue spotlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, offering fans an all-access pass to the stories unfolding both on and off the field

The mega event starts on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match. The tournament will run until March 9.

