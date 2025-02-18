AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
Sports

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2025 04:16pm

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said on Tuesday the Champions Trophy would be a “historic occasion” for the country, a day before the hosts kick the tournament off against New Zealand.

The Champions Trophy is the first major cricket event hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades and is regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game.

“A global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years so I think the whole nation should enjoy this historic occasion,” Rizwan told a news conference on the eve of the tournament, which runs until March 9.

Major teams have toured Pakistan in the past five years as security improved, opening the way for the cricket-mad nation to stage the tournament.

New Zealand’s Ferguson out of Champions Trophy with foot injury

“Pakistan has suffered enough and for a long time, but we have also won during this phase like the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup,” Rizwan said.

Still, the build-up has not been without problems after neighbours and arch-rivals India refused to play in Pakistan over long-standing political tensions. India will instead play their matches in Dubai.

Pakistan’s opponents in the tournament opener in Karachi beat them twice this month during a tri-series event that included South Africa.

“There shouldn’t be any doubts on our performance,” Rizwan said. “We may not have played on our abilities but we all want to win the event for the country and people.”

Rizwan hoped to have pace bowler Haris Rauf on the pitch after he suffered chest muscle strain in the match against New Zealand in Lahore last week.

“Haris bowled 80 percent yesterday and today he is bowling at his full rhythm and told us that he is not feeling any discomfort, so I hope he is fully fit,” Rizwan said.

