AIRLINK 188.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.04%)
BOP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.71%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.71 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.4%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FLYNG 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
HUBC 134.41 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
MLCF 46.89 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.72%)
OGDC 205.74 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (3.16%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.61 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.39%)
PRL 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.34%)
PTC 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SEARL 98.52 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.03%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.17%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 154.3 (1.31%)
BR30 35,318 Increased By 768.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Commerzbank signs 15-year contract for new high-rise Frankfurt office

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 05:55pm

FRANKFURT: Commerzbank, which last week announced job cuts in Germany as it fends off a takeover approach from Italy’s UniCredit, has signed a 15-year rental contract for a new high-rise office in Frankfurt.

The German bank said the building will allow it to help consolidate staff scattered around Frankfurt next to its main headquarters in the city centre.

The lease, for 73,000 square metres over 52 floors, will provide 3,200 workplaces from the end of 2028.

Commerzbank, the nation’s No. 2 lender, is currently trying to buttress its future as an independent bank.

Its standalone strategy came into question last year when UniCredit shocked Germany’s corporate and political establishment by snapping up a hefty stake in Commerzbank, with the Italian bank’s CEO Andrea Orcel pressing for a tie-up in the most ambitious attempt yet at a pan-European bank merger.

Last week, Commerzbank announced plans to axe 3,900 jobs, mainly in Germany, to help it deliver more ambitious profit targets as it fended off the advance.

Commerzbank

Comments

200 characters

Commerzbank signs 15-year contract for new high-rise Frankfurt office

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

KSE-100 snaps 4-session losing streak with 1,345-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 104.05 in January 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

Dar reaffirms commitment to Pakistani diaspora, calls for active role in national growth

Oil prices extend gains after Ukraine drone strike hits Kazakh supply

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan urges Pakistan to enjoy Champions Trophy

Musk has no formal decision-making authority: White House

US, Russia hold talks in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine

Read more stories