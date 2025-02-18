PayPak, Golootlo, and Imtiaz Stores join forces for exciting ‘Spend & Win’ campaign this Ramzan

In an exciting and innovative collaboration, PayPak, Golootlo and Imtiaz Stores have joined forces to launch the “Spend & Win” campaign, offering shoppers incredible rewards while promoting cashless transactions. Timed perfectly with the high-traffic Pre-Ramzan and Ramzan season, this campaign will run from February 21, 2025, till Chaand Raat, giving customers across 30 Imtiaz outlets nationwide the opportunity to win exciting prizes, thereby enhancing the shopping experience when customers are already in buying mode.

Customers who make a transaction of Rs5000 or more with their PayPak Debit Card at any Imtiaz store nationwide will be eligible to enter the Lucky Draw; the more the value of transaction, the more the entries in the Lucky Draw. The grand prizes of the Lucky Draw include 3 cars and 13 bikes alongside thousands of high-value electronic items. And that’s not all, multiple surprise gifts will be distributed to customers on the spot, making the campaign exciting for everyone.

1LINK, the operator of Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme, PayPak, aims to promote the adoption of digital payments across the country. In partnership with Golootlo, which offers exclusive discounts and deals through its extensive network, PayPak cardholders will now have access to a unique shopping and rewarding experience at Imtiaz Stores.

This strategic alliance was signed off at the Imtiaz Head Office by Mr Amin Razzaq, CFO of Imtiaz, Mr Syed Ahsan Aslam, Managing Director of Golootlo, and Ms Shaista Abdullah, Chief Merchants & Schemes at 1LINK (Private) Limited.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting digital payments and creating value-driven experiences for customers across Pakistan. With over 30 branches in 13 cities, Imtiaz provides a powerful platform for nationwide participation.

Mr Amin Razzaq, CFO of Imtiaz, said: “At Imtiaz, we are always looking for ways to bring more value to our customers. This partnership with PayPak and Golootlo reflects our commitment to creating unique shopping experiences that exceed expectations. We’re excited to offer customers a chance to win grand prizes while promoting digital payment solutions in Pakistan.”

Ms Shaista Abdullah, Chief Merchants & Schemes at 1LINK, commented: “The growing adoption of PayPak cards is a positive sign for the future of digital payments in Pakistan. This campaign will not only reward loyal PayPak customers but also encourage more people to experience the convenience of cashless shopping.”

Mr Syed Ahsan Aslam, MD Golootlo, remarked: “Golootlo is dedicated to making everyday transactions more rewarding. This collaboration brings together three industry leaders to drive digital payment adoption while giving customers an opportunity to win big. By integrating rewards into their daily shopping, we are redefining how customers engage with digital payments in Pakistan.”

This partnership highlights the shared vision of PayPak, Golootlo and Imtiaz to innovate and deliver unmatched value-driven experiences for their customers. With Imtiaz’s wide customer base, PayPak’s secure and accessible card network, and Golootlo’s expertise in consumer engagement, ‘Spend & Win’ is set to make shopping at Imtiaz more rewarding than ever.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit their nearest Imtiaz store, make purchases using their PayPak Debit Card powered by Golootlo, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop, save, and celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with PayPak and Golootlo through the ‘Spend & Win’ campaign.