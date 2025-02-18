AIRLINK 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.9%)
BOP 13.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.12%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
FCCL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.16%)
FFL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
HUBC 133.21 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.12%)
HUMNL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.99%)
OGDC 201.25 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.91%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.82%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 170.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.08%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.77%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-3.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,842 Increased By 78.9 (0.67%)
BR30 34,848 Increased By 297.7 (0.86%)
KSE100 112,656 Increased By 912.9 (0.82%)
KSE30 35,143 Increased By 336.4 (0.97%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kazakhstan mine collapse kills seven

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2025 12:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ALMATY: An underground collapse at a copper mine in central Kazakhstan has killed seven workers, authorities in the resource-rich country said Tuesday.

“The body of the seventh miner in the Kazakhmys mine has been found”, emergency services announced a day after the incident occurred at a depth of around 640 metres (2,100 feet).

On Monday evening, the country’s emergency ministry reported a “rock mass collapse” in a mine belonging to Kazakhmys in the central Ulytau region.

Rescuers were dispatched, including from the neighbouring Karaganda region, the ministry said.

Over 40 people killed in Mali mine collapse

Kazakhmys is Kazakhstan’s largest copper producer.

Mining incidents are common in the vast Central Asian country, despite government attempts to improve safety.

In October 2023, a fire at an ArcelorMittal mine in the Karaganda region killed 46 people in the worst mining disaster in Kazakhstan’s history.

