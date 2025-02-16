AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
World

Over 40 people killed in Mali mine collapse

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 03:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BAMAKO: Forty-three people, mostly women, were killed after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in western Mali on Saturday, the head of an industry union said.

The accident took place near the town of Kenieba in Mali’s gold-rich Kayes region, Taoule Camara, secretary general of the national union of gold counters and refineries (UCROM), told Reuters.

The women had climbed down into open-pit areas left by industrial miners to look for scraps of gold when the earth collapsed around them, he said.

A mines ministry spokesperson confirmed the accident had taken place between the towns of Kenieba and Dabia, but declined to give further details as ministry teams at the scene had not yet shared their report.

Kenya gold mine collapses trapping 12: police

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has become more lucrative in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as the artisanal miners often use unregulated methods.

Thirteen artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali in late January, after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.

