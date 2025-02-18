AIRLINK 186.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
Business & Finance

Australia’s central bank cuts cash rate to 4.10%

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 08:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time since the depths of the 2020 pandemic, saying progress had been made on inflation though it was still cautious about the outlook.

Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%, ending more than a year of steady policy.

It offered little guidance on whether it would ease again at the next board meeting in April.

Markets had wagered heavily on a quarter-point cut after core inflation surprised on the downside in the fourth quarter at 3.2% and looked certain to re-enter the RBA’s 2%-3% target band this quarter.

Australia central bank

