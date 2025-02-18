AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Markets Print 2025-02-18

Gold prices make noticeable recovery

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

KARACHI: Gold prices made a noticeable recovery on Monday, depicting a global market uptrend, traders said.

Up by Rs1,700 and Rs1,458, gold prices surged to Rs303,200 per tola and Rs259,945 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold bullion on the world market rose again to $2,900 per ounce, up $17, while silver traded above $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association said.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

