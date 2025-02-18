Pakistan-Turkey initiative

EDITORIAL: The recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad marks a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two countries have had warm relations for the longest time, but now the renewed commitment to bolstering economic ties, especially the shared ambition to elevate bilateral trade to $5 billion, gives it a more purposeful shape. This aspiration, though previously articulated, has gained renewed momentum in light of changing global dynamics, which is a very good omen.

In discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan emphasised the necessity of expanding the existing goods trade agreement. He also highlighted the importance of encouraging Turkish investors to engage more actively in Pakistan, aiming to develop flagship projects that would serve as exemplars of cooperation. He noted, “Turkish investors will be encouraged to engage more in Pakistan and develop flagship projects.”

A notable aspect of this bilateral dialogue is the emphasis on defence collaboration. President Erdogan pointed out that military dialogue and cooperation in the defence industry have significantly enhanced trade and investment relations between the two countries. This synergy in defence not only strengthens security frameworks but also stimulates economic activity through joint ventures and technology transfers.

The signing of 24 agreements gives a good idea of the momentum that President Erdogan’s visit has generated. These agreements span various sectors, including trade, investment, and defence, reflecting a holistic approach to strengthening bilateral ties.

President Erdogan also expressed confidence that these agreements would prove beneficial not only for the two countries but also for the broader region, once again highlighting the need to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving environment.

Addressing the Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the existing gap in achieving the $5 billion trade target but expressed optimism fuelled by the recent agreements and the commitment of both governments.

He stated, “We had committed that together, we will achieve a target of $5 billion volume in bilateral trade, but unfortunately it is a long way to go.” This candid acknowledgment serves as a call to action for both public and private sectors to intensify efforts towards realising this shared goal.

The relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye is deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties. This visit not only reinforces these bonds but also charts a forward-looking path centered on economic prosperity and strategic collaboration. The emphasis on flagship projects and defense cooperation indicates a strategic alignment aimed at achieving mutual growth and regional stability.

The recent engagements between Pakistan and Turkiye also signify a robust commitment to elevating their partnership to new heights. The shared vision of achieving a $5 billion trade volume is ambitious yet attainable, contingent upon sustained efforts and the successful implementation of the agreements signed. As both nations navigate the complexities of regional and global dynamics their strengthened alliance serves as a beacon of cooperation and mutual respect.

Yet the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. Both countries have made similar claims before. Hopefully, they understand the factors that have prevented tangible progress so far; hence the renewed optimism. All eyes will now be on bilateral trade figures, and how soon they start increasing, to get an idea of the pace of the overall progress.

