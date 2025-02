HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), has purchased about 920,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender, it said on Monday.

This was above the 595,000 tons from sought in the tender, it said.

The wheat was bought at an average price of $276.37 a ton cost and freight (c&f), the agency said, confirming previous reports from traders.

The purchase involved hard wheat with

12.5% protein content.