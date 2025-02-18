Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 315,184 tonnes of cargo comprising 159,969 tonnes of import cargo and 155,215 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 159,969 comprised of 77,339 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,657 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 67,973 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 155,215 comprised of 77,466 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 370 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 52,348 tonnes of Clinkers, 8,276 tonnes of Rice & 16,755 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakha, Xin Lian Yun Gang & X-Press Odyssey berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Amfitrion, Serene Amelia, X-Press Anglesey, Gulf Barakah, Hw Otto & Star Blessing sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Positano and DSM London are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 71,221 tonnes, comprising 31,578 tonnes imports cargo and 39,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,191 Containers (1,559 TEUs Imports &1,632 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Spike, Woodside Charles Allen and Gulf Barakah & another containers ship ‘Conti-Courage’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT are respectively on Monday 17th February, while another containers ship ‘MSC Nairobi-X’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 18th February, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025