Dullness persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at 351 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025