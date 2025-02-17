AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Senate approves salary, perks hike for parliamentarians amid opposition

  • Bill passed by majority vote as law minister defends increase
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 07:45pm

The Senate approved a bill to increase salaries and perks for parliamentarians by a majority vote on Monday, despite objections from some members, Aaj News reported.

The Parliamentarians’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025, presented by Senator Danesh Kumar, was passed unanimously after a formal vote was conducted to address opposition concerns.

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan directed that the names of dissenting members be recorded, highlighting the contentious nature of the decision.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar defended the salary hike, urging lawmakers to avoid politicising the issue.

He stated that any member unwilling to accept the increase should submit a written declaration, adding that similar measures had been implemented at the provincial level.

His remarks sparked loud protests from the opposition, prompting the deputy chairman to intervene and restore order.

Meanwhile, other bills faced mixed outcomes.

JI chief condemns approval of massive rise in MPs’ salaries

The Income Tax Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2025, presented by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, was opposed by Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2023, introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz, sparked debate, with Aziz insisting on its discussion in the Senate rather than referring it to a committee.

The Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2025 was postponed due to the absence of Senator Farooq H. Naek, while the University of Business Sciences & Technology Bill 2025 was referred to the relevant standing committee.

The session concluded with prayers led by Senator Shahadat Awan for victims of terrorism and accidents, including workers killed in Swat.

