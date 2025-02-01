NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Finance Committee approved an increase in the salaries of MNAs and senators, raising their monthly pay to Rs519,000 and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq forwarded the recommendations to the prime minister, it is learnt.

According to sources, the increase will take effect from January 1, 2025.

However, the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will remain unchanged, staying at Rs218,000 per month, as the Finance Committee does not have jurisdiction over their pay.

The National Assembly’s finance committee approved the proposal after which, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq forwarded the recommendations to the prime minister. The proposal suggested fixing the monthly salary and allowances of MNAs and senators at Rs519,000.

The sources said that in last week, a proposal recommending that the salaries and benefits of lawmakers be aligned with those of a federal secretary was submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Currently, after deductions, a federal secretary’s monthly salary and allowances amount to Rs519,000.

Sources reveal that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded an increase in salaries. They said that 67 PTI lawmakers from the opposition also submitted written requests advocating for a salary hike.

The PPP and PML-N wanted to increase the salaries of MNAs as compared to the salaries of federal secretaries’ level. Once approved, parliamentarians will also receive benefits equivalent to those of a federal secretary.

The sources said that the finance committee further proposed extending federal secretary-level benefits and facilities to parliamentarians. The current monthly salary and benefits of lawmakers equal to Rs218,000.

