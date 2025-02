DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine on Monday signed a bilateral trade deal, a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, known as CEPA, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is on an official visit to the Gulf country, witnessed the signing with Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.