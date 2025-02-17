AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Israeli military says it killed Hamas official in southern Lebanon

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 06:34pm

BEIRUT: The Israeli military on Monday killed a Hamas leader in southern Lebanon’s Sidon area, it said in a statement.

The army said Muhammad Shaheen was the head of the operations department of Hamas in Lebanon and that he had recently been involved in promoting “terrorist plots” with Iranian direction and funding from Lebanese territory against Israeli citizens.

An Israeli strike on a car in Lebanon’s southern port city of Sidon targeted an official in the Hamas, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters earlier.

Lebanon’s state news agency said rescuers had removed one body from the car but did not identify the victim.

Israel requests to keep troops in Lebanon until Feb. 28, two sources say

The Israeli military has been carrying out strikes against members of Hamas, allied Hezbollah and other factions in Lebanon, in parallel with the Gaza war.

Those armed groups have launched rockets, drones and artillery attacks across the border into northern Israel.

Under a truce brokered by Washington in November, Israeli troops were granted 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon where they had waged a ground offensive against fighters from Hezbollah since early October.

That deadline was later extended to February 18, but Israel’s military requested that it keep troops in five posts in southern Lebanon, sources told Reuters last week.

