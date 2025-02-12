Israel requests to keep troops in Lebanon until Feb. 28, two sources say

BEIRUT: Israel has requested to keep its troops in five posts in southern Lebanon until February 28, a Lebanese official and foreign diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under a ceasefire deal agreed in November between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli troops had until January 26 to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

The deal has already been extended until February 18 but the sources said Israel had requested an additional extension through the committee overseeing the ceasefire.