Neymar on target for Santos with first goal since 2023

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2025 05:55pm

SAO PAULO: Neymar scored for the first time in over 14 months on Sunday with his first goal for Santos since his return to his boyhood club at the start of the month.

The 33-year-old helped Santos beat fourth division Agua Santa 3-1 in a Sao Paulo state championship match.

Neymar, who failed to score in his first three games with Santos, stepped up to slot home a penalty in the 14th minute.

It was his 137th goal in 229 appearances for the club he has returned to after leaving them in 2013 for Barcelona.

It was also his first goal for anyone since October 3, 2023 when he was playing for Al Hilal against Nassaji Mazandaran in the Asian Champions League.

He terminated his contract with the Saudi club at the end of January to return home.

Neymar spent 18 months with Al Hilal after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 on a deal that enriched him by a reported 100 million euros ($103m) a season.

Neymar played five games for them before suffering a serious knee injury playing for Brazil.

After a year out, he returned last October and made two more appearances for Al Hilal, only to suffer a hamstring tear.

On Sunday, in addition to his goal, Neymar also provided an assist, another first in the four matches he has played since arriving in Brazil.

