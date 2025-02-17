Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

ALULA: The inaugural AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies commenced here on Sunday, bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and economic experts from around the world.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, is attending the two-day high-level event on the special invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, a news release said. The conference, jointly organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, aims to foster discussions on building resilience and sustainable economic growth amid global economic uncertainties.

A total of nine sessions will take place, featuring 200 participants and 36 speakers, with representatives from 48 countries in attendance.

During the conference, Senator Aurangzeb will take part in a high-level panel discussion on “Navigating the Path for Resilient Emerging Markets” moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, alongside finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Türkiye.

The AlUla Conference is set to become an annual platform for emerging markets and developing economies to shape global economic discourse, enhance policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation for sustainable economic stability.