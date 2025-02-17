New Zealand’s Williamson makes joint move to Middlesex and London Spirit

LONDON: New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has agreed a joint deal to play for English county Middlesex and Hundred franchise London Spirit in the 2025 season.

Williamson will star for the two Lord’s-based teams for the majority of the forthcoming campaign.

The Black Caps’ leading run-scorer is set to feature in at least five County Championship fixtures for Middlesex

Williamson will also play in 10 T20 Blast matches before he captains London Spirit in the latest edition of The Hundred.

The 34-year-old has previously featured for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire in English county cricket.

“Our international schedule has allowed for a bit of a break during the English summer and I was looking to come to the UK with my family, so when this opportunity arose it was a really exciting prospect,” Williamson said.

“The Home of Cricket is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons. I’ve had so many incredible moments there.

“Every player in the world holds Lord’s in the highest regard. They have been able to maintain the tradition around playing there, and that’s what makes it unique to any other place in the world.”