AIRLINK 186.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
FCCL 37.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.34%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 132.05 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.89%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
OGDC 200.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PAEL 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.1%)
PPL 171.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.39%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.25%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-5.75%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.43%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
TRG 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-6.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 34,604 Decreased By -395.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 111,791 Decreased By -294 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,836 Decreased By -109.7 (-0.31%)
‘Conclave’ named best film at BAFTAs, ‘The Brutalist’ also honoured

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 01:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Papal selection thriller “Conclave” and period drama “The Brutalist” were the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, winning four prizes each.

“Conclave”, which had led nominations with 12 nods, won the night’s most coveted award, best film, as well as outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay and best editing.

“We live in a time of a crisis of democracy and institutions that are usually used to bring us together are used to pull us apart,” “Conclave” director Edward Berger said in his acceptance speech for the outstanding British film award.

“And sometimes it’s hard to keep the faith in that situation but that’s why we make movies and that’s why we made this movie.”

“The Brutalist”, a three-and-a-half hour tale about a Hungarian immigrant architect trying to rebuild his life in the United States post-World War Two, had also been considered a frontrunner for best film. It won best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for its star, Adrien Brody.

“This film is really about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful and I think that is something we can all relate to,” Brody said in his acceptance speech.

“The Brutalist” also won original score and cinematography.

In one of the big surprises of the night, Mikey Madison won the leading actress category for portraying an exotic dancer who gets involved with a Russian oligarch’s son in “Anora”.

Many had considered the frontrunners to be Demi Moore, who has received multiple honours for her performance in body horror “The Substance”, and Briton Marianne Jean-Baptiste, for her critically acclaimed portrayal of a woman struggling with depression in “Hard Truths”.

“I really wasn’t expecting this,” Madison said.

“I want to take to a moment to recognise the sex worker community … you deserve respect and human decency. I will always be your friend.”

“Anora”, considered a strong awards season contender after it and director Sean Baker triumphed at the Critics Choice Awards, as well as the Producers and Directors Guild of America Awards ahead of next month’s Academy Awards, was also up for best film, as was Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown”.

Saldana, culkin win

Fellow best film nominee “Emilia Perez”, which mixes the diverse genres of musical and crime, triumphed in the film not in the English language category.

“This is too nice, you shouldn’t have done that,” director Jacques Audiard said, accepting his award. “This award is not just for me but everyone who worked tirelessly on this film.”

Jacob Elordi says team work helped weight-loss for POW drama ‘Narrow Road’

He thanked the film’s cast members, including an absent Karla Sofia Gascon, who had been nominated for leading actress.

Zoe Saldana won supporting actress for her portrayal of a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel leader, played by Gascon, fake his death and transition from a man to a woman.

“Emilia Perez”, had been an early awards frontrunner but its campaign lost steam following controversy surrounding Gascon, who has apologised for past social media posts denigrating Muslims and other groups and said she would go silent to help the movie ahead of the Oscars.

In the supporting actor category, Kieran Culkin won for dramedy “A Real Pain”. The movie also picked up best original screenplay for writer-director Jesse Eisenberg.

