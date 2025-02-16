AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Jacob Elordi says team work helped weight-loss for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 11:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for “Euphoria,” said the drastic weight loss he endured for his role in the new prisoner-of-war drama “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” was made bearable by support from the rest of the cast.

“It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads,” he told journalists on Saturday at the Berlin Film Festival, where the Australian TV series is screening out of competition.

“There was something quite profound that happened in that it wasn’t a complete torture,” in part because it brought him and his co-stars closer together.

Elordi stars as the young medical officer Dorrigo Evans in the TV series adaptation of the 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Richard Flanagan.

The series spans several periods in Evans’ life, including an affair with his uncle’s wife in 1940, his time in a Japanese POW camp in 1943 and his later success as a surgeon in 1989.

Jessica Chastain-led ‘Dreams’ is a Mexican-US toxic love story

The five-part series is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada on April 18.

Berlin film festival Jacob Elordi Narrow Road The Narrow Road to the Deep North

