AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares mostly higher, yen buoyed by upbeat GDP

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 07:50am

SYDNEY: Asia share markets crept higher on Monday as Hong Kong’s tech sector stole the limelight, while upbeat Japanese economic growth contrasted with a weak U.S. retail sales report to lift the yen on the dollar.

Geopolitics remained in focus with reports that talks on the Russian-Ukraine conflict will begin in Saudi Arabia this week, though the participants are not entirely clear.

The imminent threat of reciprocal U.S. tariffs has receded until April, but the risk that they might include levies based on value added taxes in other countries was a major worry.

“The prospect, however misguided, of the U.S. levying an additional 20% tariff on all EU imports, on top of whatever else it deems appropriate, and to varying degrees on all other countries who have VAT regimes is a truly terrifying prospect in terms of the implications for global growth,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX research at National Australia Bank.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the European Commission would explore tough import limits on certain foods made to different standards in an effort to protect its farmers, echoing President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade policy.

For now, investors were just relieved that major tariffs had not already been introduced and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.3%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.1% after Japan reported surprisingly strong economic growth of an annualised 2.8% for the fourth quarter. The gains were limited by a further rise in the yen to 151.80 per dollar.

South Korean shares added 0.8% and Taiwan’s rallied 1.2%.

Chinese blue chips were flat, with recent moves led by the Hong Kong market which jumped 7% last week on optimism the Chinese firms could deliver low cost versions of AI to compete with the West.

The rush was underpinned by a 24% jump in Alibaba on news it would partner with Apple to support iPhones’ artificial intelligence services offering in China.

Alibaba reports earnings on Thursday and options imply the share could move 7.5% in either direction on the results.

Goldman Sachs has raised its outlook for Chinese growth and stocks, arguing that widespread adoption of AI could raise earnings per share by 2.5% a year over the next decade.

It would also lift the fair value of Chinese equity by 15% to 20% and attract $200 billion of fund inflows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index has also been attracting global funds having climbed for eight straight weeks to be up 8% since the turn of the year.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures held steady, while DAX futures rose 0.2% and FTSE futures eased 0.1%.

A holiday in U.S. markets made for a quiet start, leaving S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures near flat.

Wall Street was briefly fazed by the retail sales report on Friday but the S&P 500 still ended the week up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%.

Treasuries rallied on the soft sales numbers as markets swung back toward pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year rather than just one.

Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting are due on Wednesday and should offer some detail about the outlook for further easing, while there are at least six Fed officials due to speak.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries were holding at 4.478%, well off a top of 4.660% hit in the middle of last week.

The drop in yields undermined the dollar and left the index at 106.84 after a loss of 1.2% last week.

The euro was firm at $1.0498 , having rallied 1.6% last week, and aiming to test resistance at $1.0533.

The pound held at $1.2592 ahead of a raft of UK data including employment, wages and consumer prices, which will impact market wagers on the timing of the next rate cut.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak this week and will no doubt be questioned on the outlook.

Most Asian stocks rise as US tariffs give breathing space

Central banks in Australia and New Zealand hold policy meetings this week and are both expected to cut interest rates, the former by 25 basis points and the latter by twice that.

In commodity markets, gold was not far from record highs at $2,894 an ounce having rallied for seven weeks straight.

Oil has had a tougher time as the prospect of peace talks on Ukraine could lead to greater supply should sanctions on Russian output be relaxed.

Brent slipped another 12 cents to $74.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 19 cents to $70.55 per barrel.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Asia shares mostly higher, yen buoyed by upbeat GDP

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories