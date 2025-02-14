AIRLINK 189.83 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.96%)
BOP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.2%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.61%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.67%)
OGDC 205.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.06%)
PRL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.61%)
PTC 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.73%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 68.27 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.4%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.57%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -122 (-0.34%)
KSE100 113,068 Increased By 503.8 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,200 Increased By 106.3 (0.3%)
Most Asian stocks rise as US tariffs give breathing space

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2025 09:55am

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose Friday in line with a rally on Wall Street as traders were buoyed by news that Donald Trump’s latest, sweeping reciprocal tariffs would not likely be implemented until April, giving time for negotiations.

The president has unveiled a range of hardball measures to bring an end to what he says is years of countries taking advantage of the United States, fuelling trade war fears and leading to warnings of another inflation spike.

However, investor sentiment has largely held up on hopes that many of the tariffs can be rowed back with negotiations, while Trump’s announcement of plans to hold Ukraine peace talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has added some optimism.

The Republican said Thursday he had decided to impose fresh reciprocal duties on trading partners, telling reporters that US allies were often “worse than our enemies” on trade, calling the European Union “absolutely brutal”.

“Whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them,” he added.

However, commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick said studies on where and who to hit should be completed by April 1, and the tariffs could start the day after – providing some relief to investors.

Chinese tech stocks’ rally pauses as AI-driven euphoria eases

“Tariff ambiguity still reigns, but market are currently drawing some comfort from the news the next set won’t come into effect before April, thereby instilling some hope they could yet be negotiated away (or down),” said National Australia Bank’s head of forex research and markets Ray Attrill.

The move came days after Trump signed executive orders imposing new 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium, due to come into effect on March 12.

Observers said there appeared to be a feeling on trading floors that the measures were being used as a negotiating tactic by the White House.

Asian markets enjoyed a broadly positive end to the week.

Hong Kong gained more than one percent, with Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Manila following suit.

Tokyo dropped despite a surge in Sony following a healthy earnings report as well as rallies in Nissan and Honda a day after they confirmed the scrapping of merger talks.

Shanghai, Singapore and Taipei also fell.

That came after a strong performance on Wall Street fuelled by a rally in the tech sector. The S&P 500 ended just short of a record and the Nasdaq put on more than two percent.

New York traders were largely unmoved by a forecast-topping rise in US wholesale prices last month, which followed Wednesday’s report on the consumer price index that also came in above expectations and dented hopes for another interest rate cut.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 39,287.30 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 22,195.99

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,325.92

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0461 from $1.0467 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2567 from $1.2586

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 152.56 yen from 152.76 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.24 pence from 83.28 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $71.48 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $75.28 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 44,711.43 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,764.72 (close)

