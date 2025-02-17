Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

KARACHI: Pakistan Russia international freight train service is expected to commence its trial operations by March 15, 2025 to boost regional trade with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The inauguration of this groundbreaking international freight train service connecting Pakistan to Russia, with trial operations scheduled to begin March 15, 2025, aims to strengthen regional trade connectivity with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC), a subsidiary of Pakistan Railways, has reached out to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) seeking containerized cargo commitments for the upcoming trial run.

In a letter sent to the FPCCI, PRFTC, which has been designated as the focal point for conducting cargo business related to this international freight train, informed that the freight service would operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering container capacity options of 22 tonnes (T.E.U) and 44 tonnes (F.E.U).

PRFTC has requested the FPCCI to coordinate with stakeholders and provide information about available containerized cargo for export, ensuring smooth implementation of the freight service.

“This rail link represents a significant step forward in regional trade infrastructure,” said officials close to the matter. “The Taftan station in Pakistan will serve as the key entry point for goods moving along this international corridor and the issues related to the deployment of customs officials at the Taftan entry point are almost resolved.”

The new rail service is expected to revolutionise

trade dynamics in the region, facilitating the exchange of various commodities between Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Russia will be able to export oil, natural gas, steel, and industrial goods directly to Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters gain improved access to Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russian markets for textiles, food products, and agricultural goods including rice, wheat, and cotton, the officials said. Needless to mention, Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Railways sector on the sidelines of 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2024. This agreement laid the groundwork for this ambitious project, which promises to establish a more efficient and cost-effective trade route connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Russia.

