Issues facing Sindh: PPP leader demands CCI hold meeting

KARACHI: Spokesperson for Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh has called to convene the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which, according to the Constitution, should be held every 90 days.

He emphasised that the federal government must meet constitutional obligations. He said his party has always supported the federal government in the national interest

Speaking here at a press conference, he that Sukkur is the third largest city of Sindh. He said for over a month, Sukkur and other cities have been plunged into darkness. He urged the Prime Minister to take notice of the situation.

He suggested to visit Thar to witness how the PPP-led Sindh government is producing the cheapest electricity. He added that free electricity is being provided to the people through solar panels in various cities of Sindh.

He said that according to Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the gas-producing region should be prioritised for meeting its demand. He lamented that children in Sindh are going to school without breakfast.

He emphasized that while they support the federal government, it does not mean they will remain silent over issues. There are many disagreements between the Sindh government and the federal government.

He said that the entire nation is suffering due to the economic crisis, and there have been incidents of suicides over electricity bills. He criticised SEPCO, HESCO, and K-Electric for exploiting the public, burdening them with excessive charges, and demanded that their grievances be addressed within 48 hours.

He revealed that in one district of SEPCO, embezzlement worth 52 Crore rupees has occurred, and corruption worth 35 billion rupees has taken place in SEPCO. People are being charged exorbitant electricity rates, and instead of providing relief, K-Electric has imposed extra fuel charges.

He also highlighted tragic incidents on the National Highway and Indus Highway attributing them to the poor condition of the roads. Accidents are occurring daily, and the federal government has neglected Sindh. He appealed to the Prime Minister to pay attention to other provinces, as well.

He added that people in Sindh are questioning why the Sindh government is not building motorways, while the federal government has constructed motorways across Pakistan. However, Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway faces delays.

