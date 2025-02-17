Prof Sajid Mir elected as chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadees

ISLAMABAD: Senator Professor Sajid Mir has been elected as chairman of Jamiat Ahle Hadees unanimously for the seventh time.

Amir was elected with majority by the Majlis Shura. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Kareem was elected Chief Organizer for the third time and Hafiz Faisal was elected as Treasurer.

Senator Professor Sajid Mir thanked his supporters for reposing trust on him.

Prof Sajid Mir assured Jamiat Ahle Hadees workers and leaders that Jamiat will continue its fight for the supremacy of Quran and Sunnah and democracy in the country.