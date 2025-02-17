Two killed, seven injured in Jamshoro land dispute

JAMSHORO: A violent clash between two groups over land dispute has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with seven others injured.

The conflict, which began as a land dispute, escalated into gunfire, spreading fear and panic throughout the area, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Khoso and Thim Khoso. According to police reports, the situation remains tense, with law enforcement officials cordoning off the area to maintain control. The authorities are working to defuse the situation and restore peace to the region.

In a similar incident in Sukkur last year, five individuals were killed in a violent armed clash between two groups over land dispute Bagarji police station limits.

According to police officials, the dispute, rooted in a long-standing land conflict, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire between the rival groups.

The rescue spokesperson disclosed that the four members of the same group were killed on the spot, three belonged to the same family, while another injured individual succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police also reported that this was not the first violent encounter between the groups; a previous altercation had already claimed the lives of three people.