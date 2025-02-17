AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Two killed, seven injured in Jamshoro land dispute

NNI Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

JAMSHORO: A violent clash between two groups over land dispute has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with seven others injured.

The conflict, which began as a land dispute, escalated into gunfire, spreading fear and panic throughout the area, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Khoso and Thim Khoso. According to police reports, the situation remains tense, with law enforcement officials cordoning off the area to maintain control. The authorities are working to defuse the situation and restore peace to the region.

In a similar incident in Sukkur last year, five individuals were killed in a violent armed clash between two groups over land dispute Bagarji police station limits.

According to police officials, the dispute, rooted in a long-standing land conflict, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire between the rival groups.

The rescue spokesperson disclosed that the four members of the same group were killed on the spot, three belonged to the same family, while another injured individual succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police also reported that this was not the first violent encounter between the groups; a previous altercation had already claimed the lives of three people.

Land dispute Jamshoro Ghulam Khoso

Comments

200 characters

Two killed, seven injured in Jamshoro land dispute

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories